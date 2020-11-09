Masters Coverage

SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO's coverage of the 2020 MASTERS TOURNAMENT will include exclusive pre- and post-round shows and specials surrounding WESTWOOD ONE's live coverage from AUGUSTA NATIONAL NOVEMBER 12-15.



A MASTERS history special hosted ny DAVID MARR III will air TONIGHT (10/9) at 10p (ET), with a look at the 1980 and 1990 MASTERS and TIGER WOODS' MASTERS wins. Pre-round coverage will start at 7a (ET) THURSDAY and FRIDAY and 8a (ET) SATURDAY and SUNDAY, with BEN CRENSHAW, CRAIG STADLER, HALE IRWIN, MARK LYE, JOHN MAGINNES, CARL PAULSON, DENNIS PAULSON, and TAYLOR ZARZOUR, plus interviews with JACK NICKLAUS and GARY PLAYER on THURSDAY's show. MARR, LYE, and the PAULSONs will appear on the post-round shows.

