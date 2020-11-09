Basketball Coverage

NATIONAL SPORTS NETWORK and ADLARGE MEDIA have released the first two games on their NCAA men's basketball radio broadcast schedule for the 2020-21 season. NATIONAL SPORTS NETWORK produces the game broadcasts, with ADLARGE handling advertising sales.

The games include CREIGHTON at KANSAS on DECEMBER 8th and GONZAGA vs. IOWA at SIOUX FALLS, SD on DECEMBER 19th. Another eight games featuring ranked teams will be announced at a later date.

