Krasny (Photo: Kevin Berne / KQED)

Longtime KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO "FORUM" talk show host MICHAEL KRASNY has announced his retirement, effective FEBRUARY 15th. KRASNY, who is also a professor at SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY, joined KQED in 1993 after a decade at ABC O&Os KGO-TV and KGO-A. The station is conducting a national search for KRASNY's replacement, while MINA KIM will continue to host the 10a (PT) hour of "FORUM."

“I want to thank all of the listeners, guests and exceptional colleagues I’ve had the great fortune to encounter over the years as host of FORUM,” said KRASNY. “I’ve been unusually fortunate to sustain such a long career serving the BAY AREA in a role that allows me to participate in such rich and thoughtful conversations about the topics of our times.”

“MICHAEL is a BAY AREA jewel,” said Chief Content Officer HOLLY KERNAN. “His is a model public service career and he has brought depth, compassion and the expertise of a literature professor to the airwaves on a daily basis. FORUM shows how a regional public affairs program can serve listeners with reasoned and thoughtful dialogue that cuts across so many disciplines and important issues.”

