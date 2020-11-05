Yee

PREMIERE NETWORKS/iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host ANGELA YEE -- will host “ESTABLISHED WITH ANGELA YEE,” a new TV celebrity interview series streaming on FOX SOUL (THURSDAYS’ at 10p ET), reported the NEW YORK POST.

YEE told the POST, “I hosted a limited series on FOX SOUL with MOTOWN and iHEART and it did pretty well. So, JAMES DUBOSE, the (FOX SOUL) head of programming, asked me about doing a one-on-one interview show. I thought it would be a good idea; I’ve obviously done a lot of interviews before and enjoy getting more in-depth and hearing some fun stories and being able to celebrate people.

“So, I agreed. I came up with the title “ESTABLISHED WITH ANGELA YEE” because I really want to celebrate people’s wins and not make it about “gotcha” interviews, but more about milestones and pivotal career moments.

“I am trying to get LIL KIM right now, so I hope that works out. I’m picking out people who are iconic in this business. I’m also a BROOKLYN GIRL, so that’s important to me. I want to get MISSY ELLIOT really badly. I think a lot of times we do need to pay tribute to those artists that really have paved the way. It’s not even just the artist, it could be entrepreneurs and business people in the industry.”

YEE was recently (NET NEWS 10/30) inducted into the RADIO HALL OF FAME along with her fellow co-hosts DJ ENVY and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.

