Non-profit group, ROCK BY THE SEA releases its 11th Annual Charity CHRISTMAS compilation, "A ROCK BY THE SEA CHRISTMAS, VOL. 11." Proceeds from the album through sales, streams, and other exposure, go to our general fund as we raise money for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Since its inception, ROCK BY THE SEA has donated nearly $1 million dollars to this and other causes.

Here's the tracklisting:

JON TYLER WILEY & HIS VIRGINIA CHOIR “I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day”

MELISSA FERRICK “This Time Of Year”

ROB FETTERS “The First Noel”

JOE GRANSDEN “It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

RACHAEL SAGE “Tchatchkes & Latkes”

ULTRABABYFAT “Christmas Wrapping”

JOE ALTERMAN “Feliz Navidad”

SARAH POTENZA “O Holy Night”

JEFFREY BUTTS (of MODERN HERO) “Little Drummer Boy”

REBECCA HOWELL “Christmas With You”

GHOSTHOOD feat. THE CLASS OF 98 “In The Bleak Midwinter”

Find more info on the compilation and ROCK BY THE SEA here.



