ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KFRX (106.3 LINCOLN'S HIT MUSIC).LINCOLN, NE has named JOE "JDUB" DOBBINS Content Director. JDUB arrived recently from sister Top 40 WDJX/LOUISVILLE, where he was Content Director and afternoon host. Prior to that, he was with CUMULUS Top 40 WHOT/YOUNGSTOWN, OH where he started his radio career.

ALPHA/LINCOLN OM ROB KELLEY said, "JOE is an outstanding programmer with outstanding vision. He is the perfect leader for our staff and for the brand of a great heritage CHR like KFRX."

Market Manager KATIE PHILIPPI added, "We are so happy to welcome JOE to our ALPHA LINCOLN family and look forward to his contributions to KFRX and beyond at our LINCOLN operation."

JDUB remarked, "I am ecstatic to be back with ALPHA MEDIA. I want to thank ROB KELLEY and KATIE PHILIPPI for the opportunity to lead the KFRX team. I also want to thank PHIL BECKER and BEN DAVIS for the opportunity to grow within the ALPHA MEDIA family.”

Congratulate JDUB at joe.dobbins@alphamediausa.com.

