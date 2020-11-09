Katrek

This year's coverage of the MASTERS TOURNAMENT by WESTWOOD ONE will be anchored by SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO host BRIAN KATREK, his first year as lead anchor but 16th as part of WESTWOOD ONE's crew for the golf tournament. CHARLIE RYMER is back for his 12th year as lead analyst, and MARK CARNEVALE and KAY COCKERILL will also offer analysis while GOLF CHANNEL's WHIT WATSON will interview golfers as they come off the course and TED EMRICH will serve as leader board update anchor.

WESTWOOD ONE will also offer hourly updates and a nightly half-hour preview and recap show, “THE MASTERS TONIGHT,” throughout the tournament (THURSDAY through SUNDAY).

