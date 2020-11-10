Launch Coming Soon

Hip Hop artist JA RULE is preparing to launch a new media company, ICONN. ICONN's goal is to connect worlds. To connect creators and consumers.

JA RULE commented, "ICONN is a monetization platform with a social feel. A powerful robust tool for creatives that connects them directly with their fans/consumers. In a way the consumer can think of ICONN, like an AMAZON, we provide human services in the entertainment space. Those services range from a variety of things such as booking talent for live events to celebrity hair stylist, fashion stylist and makeup artist. The live component offers a different experience where creatives are offered monetary features such as tipping, private live requests, live scheduling and charitable live options. It's all about connecting fans with celebrities and those that live in that space on a day-to-day basis and ICONN brings that to the consumer!"

For more information, check out www.https://iconn.me/.

