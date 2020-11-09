Acquired By Entercom

ENTERCOM has closed on the acquisition of sports data and internet gaming affiliate platform QL GAMING GROUP for $32 million. QLGG includes the BetQL sports betting app, the RotoQL daily fantasy sports platform, AccuScore sports prediction simulation platform, and TennisInsight.com. QLGG CEO JUSTIN PARK will stay aboard and report to ENTERCOM Pres. of Sports MIKE DEE and Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY.



“As the sports betting marketplace continues to grow exponentially, the acquisition of QL GAMING GROUP is a perfect fit for our unrivaled sports audio platform,” said ENTERCOM Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD. “Integrating QL’s analytics and content with our sports brands enables us to deliver unparalleled experiences for sports fans. The acquisition builds on our track record of digital growth and further enhances our direct-to-consumer technology portfolio with data and analytics capabilities, while also adding an innovative new subscription offering to our platform.”



“We are thrilled to be joining the leading sports audio platform, bringing our betting insights and expertise to such a loyal and dedicated fan base,” said PARK. “Between our capabilities to make bettors better and the influence ENTERCOM’s platform provides, we can now offer a wholly unique proposition to the sports enthusiast that is second to none.”

