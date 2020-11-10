Church

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, who earned 46 new MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Hell Of A View," making it most-added at Country radio this week. The single now has a total of 61 stations on board. CHURCH is scheduled to perform the single during "The 54th Annual CMA Awards on WEDNESDAY night (11/11), where he is nominated for Male Vocalist and Entertainer of The Year.

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; EMI RECORDS VP/PROMOTION JIMMY RECTOR; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; EMI RECORDS Sr. Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRUDIE DANIELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion CONNOR BROCK, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JOHN TRAPANE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JACKIE STEVENS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK and Coord./Promotion BRIARMAN WHITFIELD.

