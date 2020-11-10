Annual John DeBella Turkey Drop Set For November 24th

BEASLEY's Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA will help thousands of families and individuals in the tri-state area that need the help provided by WMGK's Annual JOHN DEBELLA TURKEY DROP which will happen on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24th from 6a to 9a (ET) outside The Kimmel Center in PHILADELPHIA. DEBELLA, WMGK's morning host, will broadcast live and accept monetary and turkey donations during this year's Turkey Drop.

The JOHN DEBELLA TURKEY DROP is the largest one day food gathering event in PHILADELPHIA and benefits CITY TEAM PHILADELPHIA, an organization that provides food and services to less fortunate individuals, families, shelters and food groups in the tri-state. Last year's event raised more than 11,000 turkeys.

While DEBELLA is broadcasting live, members of the WMGK on-air staff will be spread around the tri-state area accepting donations at twelve ACME Markets located across PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, and DELAWARE.

For more info, visit WMGK.com.

