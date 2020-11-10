'Poorman' Adding Two More Stations

Longtime radio veteran JIM "POORMAN" TRENTON and his TRENTON PARTNERS INC. “Poorsyndication” has added two more stations to his POORMAN’S MORNING RUSH “PMR” morning show with the additions of ROCKET RADIO LLC Classic Rock KBSZ (THE RATTLER 97.3 & 1260-A)/APACHE JUNCTION/PHOENIX, AZ and KZFX LLC Classic Rock KZFX (Z 93.7)/RIDGECREST, CA serving the ANTELOPE VALLEY, CA area.

These two new additions are joining the existing POORMAN’S MORNING RUSH “PMR” morning show stations, Noncomm community station KOCI/COSTA MESA, CA and CAMERON BROADCASTING Classic Rock KLUK (LUCKY 98 FM)/NEEDLES, CA.

TRENTON, the former KROQ/LOS ANGELES personality, and creator of "Loveline" said, “It ironic that. I am beginning syndication in the new markets today, the one year anniversary of when I joined BEAN’s (KEVIN & BEAN Morning Show) during his last show on KROQ to bury the hatchet and move on with my career!”

