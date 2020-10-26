Special

The World Champion LOS ANGELES DODGERS are airing a live special celebrating their WORLD SERIES victory, "THIS IS OUR YEAR," in a simulcast on SPECTRUM SPORTSNET LA and iHEARTMEDIA/DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES. The show, hosted by DODGERS TV voices JOE DAVIS, OREL HERSHISER, and ALANNA RIZZO, will air WEDNESDAY at 6p (PT) and will also stream on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and YOUTUBE.



Among the DODGERS scheduled to be on the show are WORLD SERIES MVP COREY SEAGER, CLAYTON KERSHAW, WALKER BUEHLER, MOOKIE BETTS, JUSTIN TURNER, and manager DAVE ROBERTS. A pre-show countdown will air on the TV side at 5:30p with DODGERS studio hosts JOHN HARTUNG, NOMAR GARCIAPARRA, and JERRY HAIRSTON, JR.

