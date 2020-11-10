KLUC Toy Drive

ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC's "CHET BUCHANAN Show" is launching its 22nd annual toy drive to benefit HELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA.

The campaign kicks off THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3rd at 6a (PT) at NV ENERGY parking lot.

BUCHANAN will broadcast live from atop a 30-foot high scaffold to bring awareness to the children and families in SOUTHERN NEVADA that need a little extra help this holiday season.



Suggested items are new and unwrapped toys, gift cards and bikes for children ages 3 to18. Monetary donations can also be made to HELP OF SOUTHERN by visiting their website, simply select 2020 TOY DRIVE so that the donation supports the specific event.

