SCOTT HENNEN and STEVE HALLSTROM's FLAG FAMILY MEDIA is taking over operation of News-Talk WDAY-A-K226CL/FARGO in a partnership with owner FORUM COMMUNICATIONS CO. that the partners say may lead to eventual ownership. HENNEN's company also owns and operates crosstown News-Talk WZFG-A (AM 1100 THE FLAG) and News-Talk KTGO-A (AM 1090 THE FLAG)/TIOGA, ND.

“Our company is honored to team up with a legendary local company, like FORUM COMMUNICATIONS, and the iconic MARCIL Family to move the station to new levels in the days ahead,” said FLAG FAMILY MEDIA Pres./Managing Partner STEVE HALLSTROM. “My business partner, SCOTT HENNEN, and I have both had the privilege of working for WDAY in the past and we are thrilled to help add a new chapter to the great story of WDAY Radio.”

“This partnership allows us to focus our attention on our in-depth TV, digital and print news operations while still sustaining a strong local radio presence in the region,” said FORUM Pres./CEO BILL MARCIL, JR. “We know FLAG FAMILY MEDIA will honor the legacy of WDAY-AM and are looking forward to seeing how they transform our region’s radio experience.”

“This is an extremely significant day for our company, and we look forward to learning from, and working with, some great professionals at WDAY Radio,” said FFM Partner/VP SCOTT HENNEN. “STEVE and I can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and bring some energy and creativity to this legendary radio station.”

