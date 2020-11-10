Signs With Omny

INDIA's GAANA music streaming app has agreed to a deal with TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast platform. Under the deal, GAANA users will gain access to over 28,000 podcasts in OMNY's library, and GAANA will have access to OMNY's podcast management technology platform.

“With over half a billion Indians accessing the internet on smartphones, there is incredible potential for podcasts with premium relatable content,” said GAANA CEO PRASHAN AGARWAI. “We are thrilled to partner with TRITON DIGITAL to bring OMNY’s library of diverse and engaging content to our 185 million+ monthly active users, which will inspire current and future creators across the country to create and share podcast content of their own.”

“We are pleased to partner with GAANA to bring a variety of entertaining and informative podcasts from creators around the world to this burgeoning market,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “We pride ourselves on making intuitive, efficient technology that makes creating, sharing, and promoting podcast content easy. We look forward to working with GAANA to further access to engaging content and intuitive tools that will help to further the growth of the podcast industry in India.”

