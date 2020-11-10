Sold

MICHAEL CRUTE's NEW WRRD, LLC is selling News-Talk WRRD-A (101.7 THE TRUTH)/WAUKESHA, WI and W269DL/MILWAUKEE, WI to GOOD KARMA BROADCASTING, LLC for $388,921.12 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. GOOD KARMA recently assumed operations of the station and launched a talk format for MILWAUKEE's Black community (NET NEWS 9/29).

In other filings with the FCC, RICHARD J. SAMSON, receiver for the REIER BROADCASTING COMPANY stations, is selling Silent KBOZ-A, KBOZ-F, KOBB-A, and KOBB-F/BOZEMAN, MT and KOZB/LIVINGSTON, MT to TED W. AUSTIN, JR.'s SW MONTANA MEDIA, LLC for $350,000.

XANA OREGON, LLC is selling News-Talk KCUP-A/TOLEDO, OR to RUBIN BROADCASTING, INC. for $25,000.

W245BA, INC. is selling W245BA/MANORVILLE, NY to MIKE KAKOYIANNIS' MMKAKO MEDIA SERVICES, LLC for $10,000 plus $2,500 per month for operating costs before closing. The primary station is listed as News-Talk WLIR-F (simulcast of WABC-A)/HAMPTON BAYS, NY.

CATHOLIC COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION is assigning low power WIOM-LP/SPRINGFIELD, MA to MEDIA PRESERVATION FOUNDATION for no consideration.

STAs were requested by COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. (WMIR/CONWAY, SC, temporary operation from alternate site because it may lose lease at licensed site); EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KLWV/CHUGWATER, WY, temporary operation after tower collapse); and BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. (WYFI/NORFOLK, VA, reduced power due to failure of transmission line).

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has filed for Silent STAs for K293AP/SAND SPRINGS, OK, K285FI/MUSKOGEE, OK, K263AM/TAHLEQUAH, OK, and K255BE/TULSA, OK due to difficulties receiving primary station KWRI (AIR1)/BARTLESVILLE, OK, which is at reduced power.

And extensions of Silent STAs were requested by RADIOACTIVE, LLC (WPLA/PLATTSBURGH WEST, NY, still looking for alternative sources of programming) and STAR EDUCATIONAL MEDIA NETWORK, INC. (W233AN/RICHMOND, IN, equipment location issues).

« see more Net News