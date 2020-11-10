Sold

SPOTIFY is acquiring podcast advertising and hosting platform MEGAPHONE from GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. for $235 million. SPOTIFY had previously hosted its own podcasts on MEGAPHONE and plans to open the platform to other podcast publishers, who would gain access to SPOTIFY's own proprietary ad insertion technology.

“We are incredibly excited to join SPOTIFY to help advance the podcast medium for publishers and advertisers alike,” said MEGAPHONE CEO BRENDAN MONAGHAN. “We believe that MEGAPHONE and SPOTIFY’s shared value in innovation will drive the podcast ecosystem forward around the world.”

« see more Net News