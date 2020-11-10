Happy Holidays

NEW SOUTH RADIO AC WJKK (MIX 98.7)/JACKSON, MS has made the move to playing all CHRISTMAS music.

NEW SOUTH RADIO GM/Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE commented, "We knew that with a global pandemic, depression for many, massive amounts of people working remotely, and an election that was divisive and emotional, to say the least, people could use something positive and 'feel good'."

LAWRENCE added, "MIX 98.7 became 'A Place to Call Home, For CHRISTMAS'. The immediate, positive response has been truly tremendous!"

