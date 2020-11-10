Riedel

MICHAEL RIEDEL of IHEARTMEDIA WOR-A (AM 710 THE VOICE OF NEW YORK)/NEW YORK has released his second book – SINGULAR SENSATION: THE TRIUMPH OF BROADWAY – a behind-the-scenes look of the decade that featured shows such as RENT, ANGELES IN AMERICA, CHICAGO, THE LION KING and THE PRODUCERS.

RIEDEL's book reveals the drama behind every mega-hit and flop, from premieres, rehearsals, contract negotiations, TONY AWARD battles, and more. From feuds to collaborations, and all the intrigue of this era in the theater.

“I'm a newspaper guy who's become a radio guy. It's been my great pleasure to host the morning show with LEN BERMAN on WOR for nearly three years. LEN spent his life in sports. I spent mine on Broadway.” said MICHAEL RIEDEL. “We certainly talk a lot about politics and current events, but variety is the spice of life, so sports and Broadway are always in the mix. Broadway's going through a tough time right now, but my book, recounts a better time -- the 1990s. I have no doubt that Broadway will be back one day, and Len and I will be there to cheer it on.”

LEN BERMAN and MICHAEL RIEDEL are heard on the IHEARTMEDIA WOR MORNING SHOW weekdays 6-10a (ET).

« see more Net News