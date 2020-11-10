Concerts For Veterans

Nonprofit MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) is teaming up with clothing brand WRANGLER for "A Concert for Veterans," an exclusive, virtual concert taking place this week. Artists BRAD PAISLEY, JON PARDI, SHERYL CROW, SCOTTY McCREERY, CHRIS JANSON, JIMMIE ALLEN, MICHAEL RAY, CHARLES ESTEN, TERRI CLARK, LEON BRIDGES, WALKER COUNTY and ALEXIS WILKINS are scheduled to perform. Their performances are being streamed to the bedsides of veterans in 114 VA facilities through MOC's Virtual Bedside Performance Program, designed to offer songs and messages of encouragement and thanks to all veterans. Since MARCH, more than 75,000 people have experienced live music through the Virtual Bedside Performance Program.

“At MUSICIANS ON CALL, we make sure every day is Veterans Day by bringing hope and healing through music to veterans year-round," said MOC CEO/Pres. PETE GRIFFIN. "Because of the pandemic, we knew many of the men and women in our nation’s VA facilities would be isolated and without the support of their loved ones this Veterans Day. We wanted to share an extra special concert with them to let them know how much we appreciate them, even if we can’t be there in person."

