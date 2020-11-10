Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of longtime ATLANTIC RECORDS staffer ERIK MACDONALD, who died YESTERDAY (11/9). He was 69 years old. MACDONALD, who resided in NASHVILLE, worked at the label from 1979-2001.

His wife, TERESA, shared on his FACEBOOK page that he had been fighting multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, for almost two years, and that “the last two months complications came about that he just could not overcome.”

« see more Net News