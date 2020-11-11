Triple A Virtual Gathering

The immediate future of gatherings and tours may still not be clear, but that won’t stop Triple A and JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) from getting together to share new music, even if it’s on the web. With that in mind, JBE has announced VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST-THE SERIES, along with media sponsor ALL ACCESS.

VSF-THE SERIES will premiere on THURSDAY, JANUARY 28th at 8p EST/5p PST. Each exclusive episode will last approximately one hour and feature performances from three artists, during which the Triple A community can chat and share its excitement for the music and each other in real time. The premiere episode of VSF-THE SERIES will feature performances from JULIEN BAKER and WYN STARKS, with a special headliner to be announced soon.

“As the pandemic has continued to limit our ability to get together and share in live music, I felt a need to find a way to hold the Triple A community together while experiencing new music from the vibrant artists that call Triple A home,” said JBE President JACK BARTON. “Moving to the web until we can all return to BOULDER makes perfect sense as a way for us to join each other in celebrating our most common bond – music!”

ALL ACCESS Triple A Editor JOHN SCHOENBERGER said, “JACK is smart to play it safe until we have a clearer picture of what 2021 is going look like in terms of artist touring and the safety of travelling. From what he has told me, the presentation for these showcases will be very classy. ALL ACCESS is proud to part of VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST-THE SERIES.”

VSF-THE SERIES will run approximately once every six weeks. It will be webcast on a hi-res, hi-def platform offering the best viewing and listening experience possible. Details on how to sign up and join VSF will be revealed before the holiday break, along with a few other surprises.



