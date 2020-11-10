New Deal With Frahm And Grimm

Musician, composer, and producer NILS FRAHM and his long-time manager FELIX GRIMM have signed an exclusive global label deal with BMG for their new production company, LEITER. LEITER bundles FRAHM and GRIMM’s creative activities and experiences. LEITER will retain full creative control over its output.

LEITER co-founder FELIX GRIMM commented, "We are very pleased to be able to face the coming years with a strong and innovative partner like BMG. Their worldwide network and experience are a great addition to our team."

BMG Managing Dir. GSA MAXIMILIAN KOLB added, "We have closely followed and admired NILS' artistic journey of breaking, crossing, and redefining genre boundaries with his compositions. It's incredible what he has achieved together with FELIX and his team and it’s an honor to work with them. I am convinced that the upcoming releases will inspire people all over the world."

LEITER is headquartered in BERLIN-KREUZBERG.



Photo: (L to R) FELIX GRIMM (LEITER, Founder & CEO), BEN CZERNEK (LEITER, Director of Operations), LÜDER CASTRINGIUS (BMG, VP Business and Legal Affairs), FELINE MOJE (BMG, Director Recorded Music GSA), NILS FRAHM (LEITER, Founder & CEO), ASTERIX WESTPHAL (LEITER, Rechtsanwalt), MAXIMILIAN KOLB (BMG, Managing Director GSA) (Photo: LEITER VERLAG)

