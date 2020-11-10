Ho Ho Ho

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMIY (MY 92.9)/TUCSON has flipped to become "TUCSON'S CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION". On-air personalities JANA, MARIO LOPEZ, and “VALENTINE IN THE MORNING” will continue to host the station's programming.

iHEARTMEDIA/TUCSON SVPP NICK BRUNS commented, "Given the challenging year we have all been having, now is the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit early. We look forward to sharing the joy and celebrating the happiness of the season with our listeners all over TUCSON and Southern ARIZONA with non-stop CHRISTMAS classics and holiday favorites."

« see more Net News