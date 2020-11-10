Awards

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has named this year's recipients of its highest individual honors, with ABC NEWS Chief National Correspondent and "NIGHTLINE" co-anchor BYRON PITTS receiving the PAUL WHITE Award and "PBS NEWS HOUR" WHITE HOUSE Correspondent YAMICHE ALCINDOR honored with the JOHN F. HOGAN Distinguished Service Award.



RTDNA Exec. Dir. DAN SHELLEY said, “BYRON PITTS has been a career-long champion for the very best of broadcast journalism and is more than deserving of RTDNA's highest honor. YAMICHE ALCINDOR, one of the youngest recipients of the honor named for our founder, JOHN F. HOGAN, demonstrates every day how critical it is to hold the powerful accountable and provide the public with consistently outstanding responsible journalism.”

PITTS will be presented with his award in an online "Inspired by Excellence" conversation on DECEMBER 2nd at 2p (ET); ALCINDOR will be featured in a pre-recorded online conversation streaming on NOVEMBER 30th.

