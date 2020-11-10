New Book

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK morning co-host MICHAEL RIEDEL has published his second book. "Singular Sensation: The Triumph of BROADWAY" covers the stage during the 1990s, when shows like "RENT," "ANGELS IN AMERICA," "CHICAGO," "THE LION KING," and "THE PRODUCERS" changed American theater.



“I'm a newspaper guy who's become a radio guy. It's been my great pleasure to host the morning show with LEN BERMAN on WOR for nearly three years. LEN spent his life in sports. I spent mine on BROADWAY.” said RIEDEL. “We certainly talk a lot about politics and current events, but variety is the spice of life, so sports and BROADWAY are always in the mix. BROADWAY's going through a tough time right now, but my book, recounts a better time -- the 1990s. I have no doubt that BROADWAY will be back one day, and Len and I will be there to cheer it on.”

