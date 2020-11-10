Goldstein and Webster

It's never been easier to listen to podcasts via smart speakers, but, somehow, podcasts just aren't getting traction on the devices. Why? That's the topic of AMPLIFI MEDIA founder STEVE GOLDSTEIN's AM-FM-PODCAST column appearing now on ALL ACCESS, a conversation with another expert on the subject, EDISON RESEARCH's TOM WEBSTER.

Why isn't there more podcast listening through ALEXA or GOOGLE devices? What kind of content will work better on smart speakers? How should podcasters approach discoverability on the devices? And how important are the devices to podcasting's future? Those topics and more are covered in a fascinating conversation; read the whole thing by clicking here.

