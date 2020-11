Sunday, November 15th

E! has announced its performers and presenters for the 2020 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS. The awards, hosted by DEMI LOVATO, will air SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 on E! and across the cable networks of NBCUNIVERSAL, including BRAVO, SYFY and USA from 9-11p ET/PT.

JUSTIN BIEBER will be performing along with CHLOE X HALLE. Presenters include ALISON BRIE, ARMIE HAMMER, BEBE REXHA, CHRISTINA HENDRICKS, JAMEELA JAMIL, KATHRYN HAHN, MACHINE GUN KELLY, TIFFANY HADDISH and TYLER THE CREATOR.

Also, E! will honor JENNIFER LOPEZ with THE PEOPLE’S ICON AWARD, TYLER PERRY with THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION OF 2020 AWARD and TRACEE ELLIS ROSS with THE FASHION ICON AWARD.

« see more Net News