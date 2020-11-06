Apple, Sony Kicking The Tires

BLOOMBERG is reporting that APPLE and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT are among at least four companies which have discussed deals to acquire podcast production and ad sales company WONDERY. HERNAN LOPEZ' podcast network is asking for $300-400 million, sources told BLOOMBERG; SPOTIFY, which has been one of the most active companies in the podcast acquisition market, is not bidding on WONDERY, reports BLOOMBERG, citing "two people with knowledge of the talks."

APPLE has taken tentative steps towards producing original podcast content with companion podcasts for APPLE TV+ shows; SONY has been growing its podcast production arm, notably with its co-production deal with ADAM DAVIDSON and LAURA MAYER's THREE UNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS.

