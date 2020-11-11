-
Radio Rushes To Holiday Music Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic
November 11, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
As radio research companies like JACOBS MEDIA, EDISON RESEARCH and NUVOODOO indicate, listeners are looking for comfort and relief more than anything amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Stations across the country are racing to be the first in their individual markets to become the "official Christmas station." Some, like WPGF-LP (SPORTS 56)/MEMPHIS and WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO, flipping as early as mid-OCTOBER. Every year traditional stations flip earlier and earlier, and this year is no different.
Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:
- KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS Gets In A Festive Mood (NET NEWS 11/5)
- KKCW (K103)/PORTLAND Flips The Switch To Christmas (NET NEWS 11/6)
- KOSI (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER To Light The Yule Log For The 19th Year (NET NEWS 11/6)
- KPOI (105.9 THE WAVE)/HONOLULU Lights Yule Log (NET NEWS 11/10)
- KQXT (Q101.9)/SAN ANTONIO Now Rocking Around The Christmas Tree (NET NEWS 11/9)
- KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE Kicks Into Its 20th Year Of The Sounds Of The Season (NET NEWS 11/4)
- WALK/LONG ISLAND, NY, Flips To Holiday Music On Friday (NET NEWS 11/11)
- WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT Flips To All Christmas (NET NEWS 11/2)
- WJBR (Mix 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE Flips On The Christmas Lights (NET NEWS 11/3)
- WJKK (MIX 98-7)/JACKSON, MS Unwraps Christmas Music (NET NEWS 11/10)
- WJSR/RICHMOND Flips From JACK To SANTA 100.9 (NET NEWS 10/14)
- WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO Teases Christmas Music (NET NEWS 10/12)
- WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA BAY Flips The Switch to Holiday Music (NET NEWS 11/9)
- WOGT (107.9 NASH ICON)/CHATTANOOGA Goes All-Christmas (NET NEWS 11/6)
- WPGF-LP/MEMPHIS Flips To 87.7@SANTA Christmas Music (NET NEWS 10/21)
- WPLW (STAR 92.9)/RALEIGH, NC, Flips To Holiday Music (NET NEWS 11/2)
- WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER Punches The All Christmas Format Button (NET NEW 11/2)
- WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1)/PANAMA CITY, FL Flips To Country Christmas (NET NEWS 11/5).