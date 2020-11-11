The List Of All-Christmas Stations

As radio research companies like JACOBS MEDIA, EDISON RESEARCH and NUVOODOO indicate, listeners are looking for comfort and relief more than anything amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Stations across the country are racing to be the first in their individual markets to become the "official Christmas station." Some, like WPGF-LP (SPORTS 56)/MEMPHIS and WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO, flipping as early as mid-OCTOBER. Every year traditional stations flip earlier and earlier, and this year is no different.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

« see more Net News