The List Of All-Christmas Stations

As radio research companies like JACOBS MEDIA, EDISON RESEARCH and NUVOODOO indicate, listeners are looking for comfort and relief more than anything amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Stations across the country are racing to be the first in their individual markets to become the "Official Christmas Station." Some like WPGF-LP (SPORTS 56)/MEMPHIS and WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO, flipping as early as mid-OCTOBER. Every year traditional stations flip earlier and earlier, and this year is no different.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music:

KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS Gets In A Festive Mood (NET NEWS 11/5)

KKCW (K103)/PORTLAND Flips The Switch To Christmas (NET NEWS 11/6)

KOSI (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER To Light The Yule Log For The 19th Year (NET NEWS 11/6)



KQXT (Q101.9)/SAN ANTONIO Now Rocking Around The Christmas Tree (NET NEWS 11/9)

KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE Kicks In To Its 20th Year Of The Sounds Of The Season (NET NEWS 11/4)

WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT Flips To All Christmas (NET NEWS 11/2)

WJBR (Mix 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE Flips On The Christmas Lights (NET NEWS 11/3)

WJSR/RICHMOND Flips From JACK To SANTA 100.9 (NET NEWS 10/14)

WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO Teases Christmas Music (NET NEWS 10/12)



WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA BAY Flips The Switch to Holiday Music (NET NEWS 11/9)

WOGT (107.9 NASH ICON)/CHATTANOOGA Goes All-Christmas (NET NEWS 11/6)

MEMPHIS Flips To 87.7@SANTA Christmas Music (NET NEWS 10/21)

WPLW (STAR 92.9)/RALEIGH, NC, Flips To Holiday Music (NET NEWS 11/2)

WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER Punches The All Christmas Format Button (NET NEW 11/2)

WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1)/PANAMA CITY, FL Flips To Country Christmas (NET NEWS 11/5).

