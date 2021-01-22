She Rocks Awards 2021



The WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL MUSIC NETWORK (WIMN) announced TODAY (11/10) honorees for the 2021 SHE ROCKS AWARDS. This year's ceremony will be done virtually FRIDAY, JANUARY 22nd, 2021 at 6:30p PT.

The 2021 SHE ROCKS AWARDS will pay tribute to THE GO-GO’s; iconic lead vocalist of the RUNAWAYS, musician, actress and artist CHERIE CURRIE; celebrated Jazz and Rock drummer CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA; EVANESCENCE front woman AMY LEE; and Comedian MARGARET CHO. The event will be hosted by LZZY HALE of HALESTORM, with a Pre-Show hosted by LYNDSEY PARKER from YAHOO ENTERTAINMENT/SIRIUSXM.

SHE ROCKS AWARDS pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry. Previous award recipients include MELISSA ETHERIDGE, PAT BENATAR, GLORIA GAYNOR, THE B-52S, SUZI QUATRO, COLBIE CAILLAT, SHEILA E, CHAKA KHAN, RONNIE SPECTOR, ORIANTHI, LISA LOEB, THE BANGLES, and many more, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

SHE ROCKS AWARDS founder LAURA B. WHITMORE said, “The SHE ROCKS AWARDS was created to bring us together and lift us all up with an evening of positive community and shared experience. This year is no different! I am so thrilled to honor these amazing role models and share their inspiring stories.”

To Learn more about the SHE ROCKS AWARDS and where to tune in the evening of the Awards click here.

« see more Net News