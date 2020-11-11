Kevin Mayer

One-time TIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER is joining WARNER MUSIC GROUP's parent company ACCESS INDUSTRIES.

MAYER previously led the creation and launch of DISNEY + last NOVEMBER, exceeding all expectations with more than 60.5 million paying subscribers as of this month.

MAYER did not get the CEO job at DISNEY when BOB IGER stopped down in FEBRUARY, leaving his role as Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International to join TIKTOK as its first ever U.S.-based CEO at the end of last summer..

That lasted less than three months. MAYER has joined LEN BLAVATNIK's ACCESS INDUSTRIES, the major owner of WARNER MUSIC GROUP as a "senior media advisor."

According to the release, MAYER will “focus on ACCESS strategic media-related businesses and identify new opportunities, across media, entertainment and telecommunications sectors, from wireless communications and production services to broadcast/streaming media and entertainment licensing ventures”.

Commented BLAVATNIK, “KEVIN has an unrivalled depth of experience building successful global media and entertainment enterprises. He will bring invaluable knowledge and insight across a range of ACCESS' investment areas.”

Added MAYER: “I look forward to helping ACCESS build on the success of its leading media and entertainment businesses as a key component of my future endeavors.

“LEN has created a company with a variety of impressive assets well positioned to move forward strongly in the years ahead.”

MAYER spent 22 years at DISNEY, from 1993-2000 and from 2005-2020. In his most recent role, his oversight included DISNEY +, HULU, ESPN+ and HOTSTAR, as well as international media and studio operations, global ad sales and global content and channel sales.

As Chief Strategy Officer, MAYER helped orchestrate the company’s acquisitions of PIXAR, MARVEL, LUCASFILM and most of 21ST CENTURY FOX.

In the interim, he served in roles including the CEO of PLAYBOY.COM, and the CEO of CLEAR CHANNEL INTERACTIVE.

