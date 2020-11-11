John Tesh

iHEARTMEDIA AC KKCW (K103)/PORTLAND has added “The JOHN TESH Radio Show” and his “Intelligence For Your Life” brand. This marks a return to PORTLAND for TESH, whose show was broadcast on the station years ago.



Commented station PD MICHAEL LaCROSSE, "We're thrilled to welcome 'The JOHN TESH Radio Show' to our daily line-up. I've worked with the TESH team in other markets; He provides great content for our audience, great opportunities for our sales team, and his affiliate relations amd station support team is great to work with. It's great fit for us."

Said TESH: “K103 is such a great fit for our content, and it’s a huge honor to be back on the air in PORTLAND, where we belong. MICHAEL has tremendous instincts for reading the listeners and we look forward to his leadership in this partnership.”

TESHMEDIA EVP Entertainment SCOTT MEYERS added, “MICHAEL and I have been working on this for quite some time. The TESH team appreciates his hard work and efforts in making this happen, and we stand ready to do everything in our power to help make this a resounding success.”

