Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for NOVEMBER 2-8 showed downloads up 1% from the previous week and up 45% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from NOVEMBER 4, 2019 to NOVEMBER 8, 2020 was -1% for Arts, +20% for Business, +25% for Comedy, -5% for Education, -7% for History, +131% for News, +9% for Science, +5% for Society & Culture, +14% for Sports, and +39% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -11% for Arts, -7% for Business, 0% for Comedy, -2% for Education, -13% for History, +13% for News, 0% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, -12% for Sports, and -12% for True Crime

