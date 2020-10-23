101 The Fox Honoring Local Vets

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY, MO, are celebrating this VETERANS DAY (NOVEMBER 11) on the 11th month, on the 11th day, at the 11th hour, by honoring 11 local KANSAS CITY veterans and giving them a car.

The "SLACKER MORNING SHOW" has been sharing stories about 11 local veterans who will be honored at a special ceremony at 11a (CT) VETERANS DAY at the NATIONAL WWI MUSEUM and MEMORIAL in KANSAS CITY.

101 THE FOX, Cars4Heroes, and legendary KANSAS CITY CHIEFS football player DERON CHERRY will present the car keys to these 11 local heroes, along with many other CHIEFS legends to personally thank the veterans for their service and for protecting our freedom.

KCFX morning host SLACKER said, "Every MONDAY for 13 years on the 'SLACKER MORNING SHOW' we give a veteran a vehicle, but today we are blessed to give 11! We owe a debt to veterans every single day. We may not know them all, but we certainly OWE them all."

Cars4Heroes Founder/President TERRY FRANZ, who is known as "Car Santa" said, “If somebody is down and out you can go hand them some cash and fix everything for today, but the money goes away. When we give someone a car, it is a tool that changes their life! We are proud to salute and honor these veterans here today.”

