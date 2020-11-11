Keith Kennedy In Cleveland

While we're still awaiting the official presser and those cool quotes to make it all official, ALL ACCESS noticed that iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/YOUNGSTOWN-CANTON KEITH KENNEDY is adding a new role as SVPP/CLEVELAND METRO, with the departure of KEITH ABRAMS and JOEL MURPHY from the cluster during the on-going RIF.

KENNEDY noted on his FACEBOOK page: "So TODAY I started a new role with iHEARTMEDIA INC. as the SVP/Programming for the CLEVELAND METRO. Working with great radio stations including WMMS, BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK on 99.1, 99.5 WGAR, 106.5 THE LAKE, 96.5 KISS FM, NEWSRADIO WTAM 1100, FOX SPORTS 1350, and REAL 106.1 CLEVELAND. Sorry, you are still stuck with me in the morning on 98.1 WKDD too.

"This day is bittersweet as I'm following a great boss and mentor who paved the way - and taught me a ton and for that I'm forever grateful."

