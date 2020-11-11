Hoping To Find A Cure For Epidermolysis Bullosa

PEARL JAM's legendary front man EDDIE VEDDER and his wife JILL along with celebrity friends are presenting the virtual event "Venture Into Cures" supporting EB Research Partnership’s mission to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa. The event will air on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18th at 8p (ET) and feature stories of EB families, surprise celebrity moments and two new songs by VEDDER that were inspired by EB.

The one hour show will include special appearances by JUDD APATOW, BRADLEY COOPER, LAURA DERN, BILLIE EILISH, JIMMY KIMMEL, DAVID LETTERMAN, ADAM SANDLER, JILL VEDDER, and music performances by JON BATISTE, ADAM LEVINE, ALESSIA CARA, and WILLIE NELSON among others.

EB Research Partnership Co-Founder JILL VEDDER said, “ED and I are incredibly grateful to everyone joining us for 'Venture Into Cures.' Every day kids with EB and their families face astonishing challenges -- this event will give people a glimpse into their world. EBRP’s mission is to find a cure for EB, and this event will help bring us one step closer to making that mission a reality by adding momentum to the work being done.”

EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called “Butterfly Children” because their skin is fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP’s Philanthropy is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

Learn more about the 'Venture Into Cures' live show at www.ventureintocures.org.

