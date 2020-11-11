Radiothon

SALEM News-Talk KPAM-A (AM 860 THE ANSWER)/PORTLAND is holding its annual "OPERATION HELPING OUR HEROES" fundraising campaign, with a 12-hour radiothon set for FRIDAY (11/13). The radiothon will be hosted by former KPAM morning host BOB MILLER and a pair of the station's locally-based syndicated hosts, "AROUND THE HOUSE" host ERIC GORANSON and "BARBECUE NATION" host JEFF TRACY; both shows are syndicated by SUN BROADCAST GROUP.

The radiothon will benefit the CLARK COUNTY VETERANS ASSISTANCE CENTER (CCVAC) and its Veteran’s Assistance Fund, which helps veterans file VA disabilities claims and access VA benefits, assists in employment, housing, and medical and dental care needs, and provides clothing, food, hygiene items, and outdoor equipment. Over $2 million has been raised by the event over 17 years.

