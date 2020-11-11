A Chris Cote Moment (Photo: ESPN/YouTube)

Fired in ESPN's mass layoffs on THURSDAY (NET NEWS 11/8), Producer CHRIS COTE has returned to "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" after being hired directly by LE BATARD as his personal assistant.

LE BATARD announced his solution to the firing on the podcast-only "BIG SUEY" hour of MONDAY's show (11/11) after decrying how he and the show were kept in the dark about COTE's layoff. LE BATARD said that he did not consult with management before going into his own pocket to retain COTE (with a raise) and imagined that they wouldn't notice for weeks because the show's television simulcast has moved to the subscription-only ESPN+.

