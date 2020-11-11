Specials

ABC AUDIO's THANKSGIVING three-hour specials include DOLLY PARTON, ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS, PETER FRAMPTON, and a look at artists and artisans.

The network's Country station is "HOLLY DOLLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL," hosted by the legendary singer/songwriter/actress with cuts from her new album "A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS" and holiday stories from LUKE COMBS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, THOMAS RHETT, KEITH URBAN, and other stars.

"ROCK N' REELZ THANKSGIVING SPECIAL," hosted by GIBBONS and FRAMPTON with ABC's MATT WOLFE, is a look at rock songs from the movies.



"CELEBRATING THE ARTS" is hosted by ABC NEWS Correspondent AARON KATERSKY with reporting by Correspondents ALEX STONE, JASON NATHANSON, DARIA ALBINGER, JIM RYAN, and MARK REMILLARD. The show looks at creators across AMERICA, from a man who turns junk airplanes into art to KANSAS CITY's jazz scene.

