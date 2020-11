News And Updates

BLACKPINK has moved past the 50 million subscriber mark at YOUTUBE MUSIC. Two new videos join the billion views club, EMINEM "WITHOUT ME" and MIGOS "BAD AND BOUJEE".

In other YOUTUBE MUSIC news, BRUNO MARS and MARK RONSON "UPTOWN FUNK" becomes just the fourth music video in YOUTUBE history to reach four billion views.

« see more Net News