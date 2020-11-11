-
iHeartRadio Special Podcast Honors 'Vets You Should Know'
November 11, 2020 at 8:27 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTRADIO is commemorating VETERANS DAY with a special four-episode podcast telling the stories of four veterans.
"VETS YOU SHOULD KNOW" is hosted by BOBBY BONES and tells the stories of PATRICK NELSON (ARMY, ARMY NATIONAL GUARD); WES MOORE (CEO of ROBIN HOOD and ARMY 82ND Airborne Div.); JENI BRETT (NAVY SONAR Technician); and KYNNIE MARTIN (ARMY, Military Intelligence).