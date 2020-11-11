-
Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins To Host 2020 'CMA Country Christmas Special'
The VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT and his wife, LAUREN AKINS, will host the 2020 "CMA Country Christmas Special," airing on ABC-TV on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th at 9p (ET). The couple announced the news during an appearance on "Good Morning AMERICA" this morning (11/11).
They succeed last year's host, TRISHA YEARWOOD. REBA McENTIRE hosted in 2017 and 2018, and JENNIFER NETTLES before that. This will be the 11th year for the holiday special.