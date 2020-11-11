Rhett And Akins (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

The VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT and his wife, LAUREN AKINS, will host the 2020 "CMA Country Christmas Special," airing on ABC-TV on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th at 9p (ET). The couple announced the news during an appearance on "Good Morning AMERICA" this morning (11/11).

They succeed last year's host, TRISHA YEARWOOD. REBA McENTIRE hosted in 2017 and 2018, and JENNIFER NETTLES before that. This will be the 11th year for the holiday special.

