Worsham (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS extends congrats to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's CHARLIE WORSHAM and his wife, KRISTEN, who announced they are expecting a baby boy in the Spring. This is the couple's first child.

"It's official ... Baby boy WORSHAM arriving Spring 2021," WORSHAM posted on his INSTAGRAM page. "KRISTEN is gonna be the best mom ... already is. We're so in love with this little miracle and beyond thrilled."

