Baby Eleanor

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Commercial Partnerships (and former THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Promotion Coord.) LAUREN SIMON and her husband, JOSHUA SIMON, on the birth of their baby girl, ELEANOR SIMON. Baby ELEANOR arrived on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29th.

"Just want to say a big heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone who has reached out, sent sweet mail, given thoughtful gifts, brought food, called, commented, texted, prayed and celebrated with us over the past 10 days since ELEANOR's arrival," SIMON said on a FACEBOOK post, alongside pictures of ELEANOR. "We feel so loved, and are beyond grateful."

« see more Net News