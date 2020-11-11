Ebro In The Morning With Laura Stylez And Rosenberg

ALPHA MEDIA and SUPERADIO have set an affiliation agreement with EBRO IN THE MORNING WITH LAURA STYLEZ AND ROSENBERG. Beginning MONDAY (11/16), EBRO IN THE MORNING will air in three ALPHA MEDIA markets; PORTLAND, OR, SAN ANTONIO, TX, and AMARILLO, TX, as part of ALPHA's WE branded hip hop stations.

ALPHA MEDIA VP/Content PHIL BECKER commented, "I admire and appreciate the talent and perspectives of EBRO, LAURA, and ROSENBERG and I’m proud of ALPHA for continuing to be trendsetters in the media space by becoming the flagship affiliate. The radio industry has become too reliant on phony phone calls and the assumption that listeners want characters over authenticity. EBRO IN THE MORNING understands that and will be a wonderful addition to our portfolio of stations, and I look forward to working closely with them."

EBRO DARDEN shared, "We are so excited to wake up PORTLAND, SAN ANTONIO, and AMARILLO each day. We'll make sure to talk some trash, get into it, show some love, give some hugs, and play some tunes."

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON added, "This is a big deal! EBRO IN THE MORNING WITH LAURA STYLEZ AND ROSENBERG is one of the premier hip-hop morning shows in the country, and to have ALPHA embrace it to anchor mornings in these markets speaks to how important the show is to the culture and how much they want to win. We think that this is only the beginning!"

