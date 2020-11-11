New Network

CAFÉ MOCHA RADIO NETWORK founder SHEILA ELDRIDGE has launched the MOCHA PODCASTS NETWORK with almost two dozen shows, including podcasts hosted by LONI LOVE, SHERRI SHEPHERD and KYM WHITLEY, ROLONDA WATTS, JACQUE REID, and EN VOGUE. The network will also include podcasts with behind-the-scenes material from the syndicated radio shows "CAFÉ MOCHA RADIO" with LOVE, YOYO, and ANGELIQUE PERRIN and "B LIFTED UP!" with ALFRED EDMOND, JR. and DEE C. MARSHALL.

ELDRIDGE said, “Today, everyone has a podcast, but the MOCHA PODCASTS NETWORK provides listeners and advertisers with quality over quantity. As a Black-owned network that proudly celebrates the Black experience, we’re committed to creating content from an authentic perspective.”

SHEPHERD and WHITLEY are bringing "TWO FUNNY MAMAS," which debuted in MAY, to ELDRIDGE's network, and SHEPHERD said, “We’re very excited about working with SHEILA. She’s an astute media executive with an outstanding reputation for building and maintaining relationships and empowering women. I completely respect the new podcast networks that are coming out, but I love working with Black women. There’s strength when we unite.... We try to make people feel better than how they came. And we want to lighten their load with laughter. Plus, they’ll walk away learning a thing or two.”



WATTS, the veteran journalist whose "ROLONDA ON DEMAND!" has been previously on the C-SUITE NETWORK, said, "I've enjoyed podcasting before folks even knew what it was! Today, I’m still tackling the tough topics of the day. My guests include an array of newsmakers, celebrities, and experts talking about their methods of success, as well as how they reinvented their lives and maintained focus, passion, purpose, and faith, no matter what. Not only will you be moved and inspired, you’ll also get a great laugh or two along the way.”

« see more Net News