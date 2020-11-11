William Wayne 'Curly' Gatlin

ALL ACCESS extends condolences to STEVE, LARRY and RUDY GATLIN of THE GATLIN BROTHERS who lost their father, WILLIAM WAYNE "CURLEY" GATLIN, on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at the age of 93. He is survived by his three sons, as well as his daughter LADONNA, nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. GATLIN was married to BILLIE DOAN GATLIN for 70 years until her passing in 2017.



"It is with great sadness that we share the news of our father’s passing on MONDAY at 4 pm," the brothers shared in a statement. "It is with great joy that we think of the reunion with our mom, his mom and dad, and all the saints who were there to usher him into heaven."



The family is making plans for a private memorial service.

